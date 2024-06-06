Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Jun 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Chennai Metro Rail construction work: Heavy rain chokes traffic from Porur to Valasaravakkam road
CHENNAI: Vehicular traffic on Arcot road came to a standstill on Thursday morning owing to congestion caused by construction work of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 and rain.

It is reported that the rain, caused a traffic jam for atleast 3 kms on the Porur-Valasaravakkam road.

ChennaiTraffic jam in Porur roadArcot roadChennai Metro Rail phase-2 worksPorur-Valasaravakkam road
Online Desk

