Chennai Metro Rail construction work: Heavy rain chokes traffic from Porur to Valasaravakkam road
It is reported that the rain, caused a traffic jam for atleast 3 kms on the Porur-Valasaravakkam road.
CHENNAI: Vehicular traffic on Arcot road came to a standstill on Thursday morning owing to congestion caused by construction work of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 and rain.
