Chennai may get relief from heat as light to moderate rain predicted on May 13, 14

CHENNAI: Chennaities may get some relief from the soaring heat as the meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rain for the next two days due to a prevailing cyclonic circulation over the sea.

Several other districts too are expected to get intense summer showers for the next three days (May 13-15), as per the forecast.

The weather officials have stated that the convectional rainfall might bring down the maximum temperature level in the state.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over south interior Karnataka and neighbouring places, the capital city and the suburbs are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days. Even the maximum temperature is likely to be reduced by 2 degree Celsius and record around 36 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and 37 degree Celsius at Meenambakkam weather stations.

Additionally, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning till May 16, predicting heavy rain over Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Karur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

Also, light to moderate rain is expected to fall over a few places in the state with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph.

In the last 24 hours, various parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rain. Ramanathapuram district recorded the highest rainfall with 7 cm, followed by Sivaganga, Erode, and Coimbatore with 6 cm of rainfall each. Salem district received 5 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the interior districts including Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Erode are expected to witness a surge in the maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal for the next three days. Temperature is likely to be around 40 to 41 degree Celsius in the coming days during the day time.

Meanwhile, according to RMC data, from March 1 to May 12, Tamil Nadu has recorded 55 percent deficit rainfall --- 38.4 mm against the average summer showers of 85.6 mm. Dindigul has received 138 mm of rainfall in this period, which is the highest in the state so far, when compared against normal rainfall activity of 121 mm. As many as six districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur have witnessed deficient rainfall by up to 98 to 99 percent, where less than only 1 cm of rainfall has been recorded so far.