Chennai man who raped daughter for nearly 5 years held with two others

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 girl had been allegedly sexually assaulted by her father for almost five years in Kolathur. In addition, two other youngsters, promising love, raped her on several occasions after befriending her through a social media platform.

The Kolathur police arrested the girl’s father and two other men under rape charges and sent them to Puzhal prison. The issue came to light after the cops received a missing complaint about the girl on August 19 from her mother, who was working as a domestic maid in the neighbourhood.

The police said that the victim was studying in Class 10 at a private school in the neighbourhood. She scored low marks in the examinations as she often indulged in chatting on social media. The Kolathur police tracked the girl’s mobile phone number and traced her to Chengalpattu. The team rescued the girl from a house in Chengalpattu and brought her to Kolathur.

During questioning, she revealed shocking information that her father had been raping her since 2019. He committed the crime after his wife left for work and threatened the girl not to reveal this to her mother. Further, she told police that she befriended a few men through mobile applications. She became close to a 24-year-old youth from PV Kalathur near Chengalpattu, and another man, aged 27, of Velachery, and had also met them privately.

Inquiries revealed that the girl eloped with the 24-year-old and stayed with him at a house from where the police team rescued her. Following this, the Kolathur police registered a case and arrested the girl’s father, and the other two youths under rape charges.

The trio was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city.