Chennai man poses as model on Instagram, lures women for nude videos; arrested

CHENNAI: A Chennai youth, who became friendly with young women in Instagram by posing himself as a model from another metro, was arrested by the police for allegedly forcing his women friends on insta to pose cloth-less after promising them modeling opportunities.

The arrested man was identified as Anand Babu, an engineering graduate from Porur, working in an electrical shop.

Seven Wells police had arrested him based on a complaint from a woman who accused him of issuing threats besides asking her to pose nude during an interaction on insta.

Police said that it was Anand Babu's modus operandi and he had stocked up a number of such videos – of women posing as per his instructions - in his mobile phone.

He had videos of more than 40 women and he had managed to do it using somebody else's photo as his DP, police noted. Police said that he had been doing this for at least the last three months.

He used to record all his video call interactions with these women.

He even used to threaten some women if they refused to do it again saying that he would release the previous video in social media, police said.