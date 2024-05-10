Chennai man murdered in stone crusher unit in Krishnagiri; three held

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Chennai man whose body was buried in a stone crusher unit in Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district.

Police said that the victim, K Venkatesan (54) had allegedly cheated people of several crores promising government jobs.

According to Tambaram City police, Venkatesan of Mogappair had claimed to be a top official in CBI and that his wife, an IAS officer and cheated people since 2021 promising jobs and flats in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

While Venkatesan was murdered, his wife was held hostage for over three days before she was rescued by the Kundrathur Police.

Kundrathur police had initiated investigations based on a complaint from Venkatesan's 20-year-old son, Santhosh.

On May 5, After dropping Santhosh at a NEET exam center in Kundrathur police limits, Venkatesan and his wife Lakshmi had told him that they are leaving for Salem to visit a relative, but never returned.

Police traced Lakshmi to a location in Salem where she was held hostage and rescued her.

On investigations with those who held the woman hostage, police found that Venkatesan was beaten to death and on Thursday, police exhumed his body from the crusher unit and arrested three persons, Ganesan, Vignesh and Nityanandhan.

All three of them were brought to Kundrathur on Friday and were sent to judicial remand.