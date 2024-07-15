Chennai man heading to Malaysia arrested with 160 star tortoises

CHENNAI: Air Customs officials at Chennai International Airport arrested a man who tried to smuggle 160 star tortoises to Malaysia.

As they were checking passengers who were about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, the security officials grew suspicious about two cardboard boxes that a man from Chennai was carrying. When they asked what was in the boxes, the man, who was going to Malaysia on a tourist visa, claimed it contained rice, dhal, etc.

However, officials noted that one of the boxes slightly moved, which strengthened their suspicions. They open them to find live tortoises stuffed inside. Following this, the security personnel handed over the passenger and tortoises to the Customs officials.

During questioning, the man alleged told the officials that he had bought them for Rs 100 each from a breeder in Andhra Pradesh. In Malaysia where they are used as ornamental animals and also believed to have medicinal properties, they fetch and premium and sell for at least Rs 5,000 each.

As these tortoises are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and their export is banned, the man was arrested. The tortoises will be handed over to Guindy National Park or the Aringnar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.

Further investigations are on.