Chennai: Man accused of theft escapes from police custody en route to Puzhal jail

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man accused of theft escaped from an autorickshaw while he was being taken to Puzhal prison to be remanded in custody on Sunday. He had been arrested for allegedly stealing a two-wheeler.

The accused, Manoj Kumar of Pulianthope, had asked the accompanying policemen to buy him some food and when the auto driver halted the vehicle for it, Manoj got out of the auto and took to his heels.

The accused had arrested by the Otteri Police earlier today, based on a complaint by Sanjay Kumar (21) of Pattalam. Sanjay had parked his bike outside his house on April 29 and found that it had been stolen the next morning, police said.

Otteri Police perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect. Manoj Kumar was picked up from a hideout in Pulianthope and later produced before a magistrate after a medical check-up.

Based on court orders, he was being taken to Puzhal prison to be remanded in custody when he escaped. He was accompanied by Sub Inspector Baskar, and a constable, Mahendran, police sources said.

Police have formed teams to trace the accused.