Chennai mall receives hoax bomb threat again

CHENNAI: City police were kept on their toes with a bomb threat to a shopping mall in Tirumangalam on Sunday, which was later declared as a hoax. There was a hoax threat to the same mall a few weeks ago. On Sunday, mall authorities informed the police about the threat they had received in the mail.

Police sources said that similar threats were received at over 30 malls across the country. Personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) went to the mall on information and swept the premises after which the threat was declared a hoax.

Two weeks ago, a private school in the city had received a hoax bomb threat via email for the ninth time.

Last month, city police had said that they were coordinating with international agencies to probe the frequent instances of hoax bomb threats in the city.