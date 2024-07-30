Begin typing your search...
Chennai-Howrah Superfast Mail express rescheduled on July 30; check details
Chennai-Howrah Superfast Mail express delayed by 2 hrs 15 minutes due to late running of its pairing train
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that Train No. 12840 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail, originally scheduled to depart Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 19:00 hrs on July 30, will now depart at 21:15 hrs due to the late running of its pairing train, which is delayed by 2 hours and 15 minutes.
