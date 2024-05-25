Chennai: Guest worker arrested for harassing woman in High Court Metro station

CHENNAI: Police on Thursday arrested a 20 year old guest worker from Bihar for the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in High court metro railway station premises earlier in the day. The victim, a 24 year old woman from Vellore is a Youtuber, police said.

After visiting a friend, she was waiting to board the lift at High Court Metro Railway station to go to Meenambakkam when the accused started misbehaving with her. The woman raised alarms and fled the scene and then filed a police complaint.

After probe, based on the victim's description and CCTV footage, police arrested Amar Kumar (20) of Bihar who works as a casual labourer in the neighbourhood.

Police booked him under sections of the IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.