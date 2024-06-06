Chennai: GST road flooded in 30 minutes rains, traffic affected for 3 hours

CHENNAI: The road users were put to suffer since the GST Road in Chromepet was flooded just after 30 minutes minutes of rain on Wednesday evening.

Chennai and its suburbs witnessed a brief spell of rain during the evening for a couple of days. Though the the residents were happy with the rains, the situation on GST near Chromepet made the road users to curse the rain.

The road gets flooded even after just 15 minutes of rain and water stagnates for about 3 feet and the vehicles get stuck in the water. This affects the traffic completely on the road on both sides for a few kilometres.

Rajesh, a regular commuter from Tambaram said that it rained for about 20 minutes on Wednesday but the GST Road, a part of NH, in Chromepet got flooded and the 20 minutes of rain caused heavy traffic in Chromepet for more than three hours. He added that it took half an hour to cross the Chromepet junction.

The residents said that there is a culvert constructed by the railways which links to the Nemilichery lake. But since the culvert is nearly 70 years old it could not handle the quantity of water.

They demanded that the officials should immediately look into the issue and make proper drainage in the National Highway or else the situation would become worse during the Monsoon season.

An official from the Tambaram corporation said that Railways were informed regarding the issue and soon the culvert will be widened up and then there will be no flooding in NH.