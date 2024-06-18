Chennai gets late-night showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue for next two days, says weather dept

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai city late on Tuesday night, which led to water stagnation in several parts of the city.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, areas like Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Vadapalani, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Mogappair, T Nagar. Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Kilpauk, Chetpet, Ayanavaram, Kodambakkam, while suburban areas like Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Avadi, Ambattur are also experiencing moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area till June 21.

For the next 48 hours, the sky in Chennai will be partly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas, the RMC added. The weather department has also forecast rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu until June 22.