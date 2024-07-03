Begin typing your search...

Chennai gets late-night showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue

Late night rains led to water stagnation in several parts of the city

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 July 2024 4:51 PM GMT
Chennai gets late-night showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai city late on Wednesday night, which led to water stagnation in several parts of the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, areas like Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Vadapalani, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Mogappair, T Nagar. Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Kilpauk, Chetpet, Ayanavaram, Kodambakkam, while suburban areas like Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Avadi, Ambattur are also experiencing moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Chennai rainswater stagnationGuindyEkkatuthangalVadapalaniArumbakkamKoyambeduMogappairT NagarNungambakkam
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick