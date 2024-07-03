Begin typing your search...
Chennai gets late-night showers, thunderstorms; likely to continue
Late night rains led to water stagnation in several parts of the city
CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Chennai city late on Wednesday night, which led to water stagnation in several parts of the city.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, areas like Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Vadapalani, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Mogappair, T Nagar. Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Kilpauk, Chetpet, Ayanavaram, Kodambakkam, while suburban areas like Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Avadi, Ambattur are also experiencing moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
