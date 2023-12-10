Chennai floods: Water yet to reside in many areas of the city

CHENNAI: Residents of various parts of Chennai, including Kodungaiyur, Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam and Valasavakkam are still water logged for a week due to heavy rain from the cyclone Michaung. People blame the government for not carrying out flood-mitigation works before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

"Almost 95 percent of stagnated rainwater has been removed from the area after four days. However, the neighboring streets are severely affected, though the water level has slightly decreased and is still knee-deep. Residents have no option but to return from the relief camps and clean their houses. It has been a week, and still they are suffering in the stagnated rainwater and no relief from the government, " said Parthiban, a resident of Sai Nagar in Thoraipakkam.

Similarly, the water level has not been reduced in various areas, including Ambal Nagar, Vinayakar Nagar in Pallikaranai, which are near the Pallikaranai marshland.

Residents fumed the storm water drains constructed by city corporations have not been helpful to prevent water logging during the recent monsoon spells. Instead, it has been a burden for the residents, especially in south Chennai.

"There was no proper coordination between the corporation authorities and contractors while constructing the drains, which is a failure. If it worked, there should not be inundation in the city, especially after Chennai was severely impacted in 2015 and 2021," said Paul Pradeep, a resident and civic activist in Valasavakkam.

Some areas in Valasavakkam are still struggling with sewage mixed with rainwater that has entered into the houses. But to no respite.

"We have seen conservancy workers on the ground clearing the water, garbage, sewage, but have not found corporation officials or ward councillors inspecting the water logged areas for a week. The officials are lethargic in handling the monsoon situation and no pre-monsoon works carried out despite warning issued to the government that the city might receive 30 cm of rainfall in a single day, " added Paul.

In addition, though the water was removed from various parts of the city. The roads have remained in slushy conditions for the past two - three days.

Residents urged the civic body authorities to increase the workforce and vehicles to clear the mess on the road that irks the people.

"The government was not prepared to handle the situation. Both the city corporation and Water Resources Department were not bothered to remove water hyacinth from the water bodies before the onset of the monsoon. It is a major reason for inundation after the city witnessed intense spells," said R Ganesh, a resident of Kodungaiyur.