Chennai: Film producer sentenced to jail for cheating financier with dishonored cheque

CHENNAI: A metropolitan magistrate court, Chennai sentenced film producer J Sathish kumar of JSK Film Corporation, to 6 months of imprisonment for dishonouring the cheque issued to a film financier.

The fourth magistrate of Georgetown metropolitan magistrate court, AKN Chandra Praba, found the film producer guilty under sections 255 (2), 357 of CrPC and section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act.

The magistrate imposed six months of simple imprisonment to the convicted accused and directed him to pay Rs.35 lakhs to the film financier.

The complainant Gagan Bothra submitted that on 2017 he gave Rs.2.6 crore loan to Sathish Kumar for his film project.

The financier said that after repeated requests and demands the film producer on March, 2017, gave a cheque worth of Rs.45 lakh to repay the loan.

When the financier tried to encash the cheque amount in a private bank, he left with shock and surprise as the bank account of the film producer had no sufficient balance.

The financier found that the producer willfully gave him a cheque in a motive to cheat him.

Hence, the financier lodged a complaint against producer Sathish Kumar.

The police investigated the matter and submitted the report. After perusing the report and both sides submission the court found the accused guilty.