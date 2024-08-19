Chennai: Fearing departmental action, woman cop attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A woman head constable who was issued a memo for not maintaining a record of the court cases as required attempted suicide fearing departmental action. Lavanya, attached to the Royapettah AWPS.

According to police sources, on August 12, a senior police officer issued a memo after a review meeting revealed that she has not been maintaining records of court cases under Mylapore police district. She was asked to submit an explanation within five days.

Upset over this, Lavanya attempted suicide on Saturday evening but was rescued and moved to a hospital.