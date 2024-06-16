Chennai: Elderly woman killed as saree gets caught in wheel of son's bike

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman died after suffering a fall from a bike in whose wheels her saree had gotten entangled.

The deceased, identified as Kalavathi of Thiruvallur district, was riding pillion with her son, Dillibabu (32) on his two-wheeler when her saree got caught in the rear wheel, causing both of them fall to the ground.

Passersby rushed to their aid and moved them to a hospital where Kalavathi was declared as brought dead.

Thiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.