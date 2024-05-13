Chennai: Drunk man causes disturbance inside Ahmedabad-bound flight, off-loaded with daughter

CHENNAI: An air passenger, Praveen Gandhi (35), who was under the influence of alcohol, was removed from an Ahmedabad-bound flight at Chennai Airport and handed over to the police.

Praveen Gandhi, a resident of Gujarat, was traveling with his 5-year-old daughter.

Despite being drunk, he was allowed to board the flight due to his daughter's presence.

However, before takeoff, he caused a disturbance and was removed from the flight.

The flight was delayed by about an hour and a half due to the incident.

Praveen Gandhi was later released on station bail with a warning and a condition to appear in court if required. He then boarded another flight to Ahmedabad with his daughter.

It may be that the security personnel at the airport did not check Praveen Gandhi properly despite him being under the influence of alcohol, and only removed him from the flight after other passengers complained.

The police have taken action against him and have also warned him about the consequences of traveling under the influence of alcohol with a child.