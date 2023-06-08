Begin typing your search...

Chennai customs zone gets a new Chief Commissioner

Niwas, an IRS officer from the 1990 batch, has held various positions in GST, Customs, Directorate of Enforcement, Settlement Commission, DG Performance Management and DG CEI in the past.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Jun 2023 7:35 PM GMT
Chennai customs zone gets a new Chief Commissioner
CHENNAI: Ram Niwas took charge as Chief Commissioner, Chennai Customs Zone on Wednesday. Niwas, an IRS officer from the 1990 batch, has held various positions in GST, Customs, Directorate of Enforcement, Settlement Commission, DG Performance Management and DG CEI in the past. Well known for his probity, leadership quality, proactive approach and innovative style of functioning, Niwas aims at bringing about greater transparency, ease of doing business and trade facilitation as his main goals, said a press release from the department. Public in general and traders in particular are encouraged to contact the office of the Chief Commissioner via cou-cuschn@nic.in for quick redressal of their grievances, added the press release.

DTNEXT Bureau

