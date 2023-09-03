Chennai Corporation to issue notice to vacant plots & abandoned houses

CHENNAI: As the empty spots in the residential areas of Corporation limits have turned into sites of dumping ground irking the residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to issue notice to vacant plots and abandoned houses that has become illegal dump yard and breeding ground for mosquitos in the city.

"Several areas in the city have become blind spots such as EB junction box, river banks, vacant plots, abandoned houses, and near push carts for dumping garbage, and construction material wastes. People do not spend money to dispose of items such as sofas, and debris, and as a result, many places turn into dumping grounds. It also causes inconveniences to the residents," Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan told DT Next about the challenges faced due to solid waste management in the city.

The ACS/GCC Commissioner Dr. @RAKRI1, IAS., has directed officials to issue notices for vacant plots and abandoned houses that have turned into illegal dumping grounds and mosquito breeding sites. Today's inspection took place at Manali New Town in Div 15, Zn 2. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/l4PYHiV3h6 — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 3, 2023

He further added that these vacant plots and abandoned houses not only become a site for dumping wastes but also create a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to stagnated water in the garbage and terrace.

"Recently a study was conducted where the waste generated in the city will be increased from 6,143 metric tonnes to 11,793 metric tonnes of garbage in 2040. However, our aim is to reduce the garbage by 2030. In addition, it is important to educate on solid waste management, especially in the empty space so we have decided to issue notice to the owners of vacant plots and abandoned houses in the city," stated Radhakrishnan.

Abandoned houses and vacant plots have become a haven for all sorts of illegal activities. People living nearby dump garbage and debris in the open plots, and passersby use it as a public restroom. With trees and shrubs growing in these plots over a period of time it provides a shady space for the tipplers to consume liquor or indulge in anti-social activities.

"Even the abandoned houses are not being spared. Residents staying in the neighboring buildings use the open spaces or the terraces of abandoned buildings to burn garden waste causing air pollution. Owners of the plots or buildings will need to be held accountable for securing their private properties. However, the officials from the local administration or the enforcement agencies do not seem to be interested," said C Raghukumar, a civic activist.