Chennai Corporation to hold workshops for councillors, officials on climate change challenges and opportunities

CHENNAI: A workshop will be conducted for the ward councillors of Greater Chennai Corporation and civic body officials to sensitise them on the target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 as set in the Climate Action Plan, said Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

The civic body is also developing Climate Investment Opportunities Diagnostic for the city to identify investment needs and securing financing to support sustainable climate initiatives, said the official.

To evaluate climate investment opportunities for Chennai, data was collected from the Corporation and the line departments in Chennai and a baseline study was performed. As the next step, a two-day workshop was conducted along with the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department at the Ripon Building on Wednesday.

Chairing the workshop, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department secretary Supriya Sahu emphasised on livelihood opportunities through climate projects and recycling plastic and e-waste.

"We have planned to conduct a workshop to sensitise climate action among the councillors and the officials and also involve stakeholders. It will also emphasise the importance of responsibly communicating climate change through the media," added Radhakrishnan.

Lalitha, assistant commissioner (R&F); GS Sameeran, joint commissioner (Works); Sharanya Ari, deputy commissioner (Education), and senior officials from the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank, were part of the workshop.