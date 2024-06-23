Chennai Corporation to have more wards, says Minister Nehru

CHENNAI: Taking note of the large population in each ward of Greater Chennai Corporation and the wide disparity in population between them, the State government has decided to take measures to increase the number of wards and delineate them, Municipal Administration and water Supply Minister KN Nehru informed the State Assembly on Saturday.

Addressing the House, Nehru pointed out that there were 89 lakh people in the metropolis, which works out to an average of more than 44,000 people in each of the 200 wards. However, some of them have more than 50,000 population – which, incidentally is bigger than Assembly constituencies in some of the smaller states and Union Territories – while others have less than 20,000.

















Also, the number of municipalities and town panchayats in Tamil Nadu will be increased to 149 and 700, respectively, he added. There presently are 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats in the State.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has already announced plans to upgrade Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Tiruvannamalai and Namakkal municipalities into city corporations. Poonamallee, Tiruverkadu, Tirunindravur and Madukarai municipalities will be merged with neighbouring city corporations. Sriperumbudur, Mamallapuram, Avinashi, Perundurai, Kotagiri, Sankagiri, and Thiruvaiyaru town panchayats will be upgraded into municipalities," Nehru said.

The Minister added that steps were being taken to upgrade and merge urban local bodies to provide infrastructure facilities required in the developing urban areas and the increasing number of visitors to temple towns and tourist spots.

"A committee has been formed to implement the upgradation and mergers. But, they will be implemented based on public opinion,” Nehru said, noting how Gujarat, which is a smaller State than Tamil Nadu, has 50 city corporations - 25 more than Tamil Nadu. Also, he added, 60 per cent of the State's population lives in urban areas.

Nehru added that several water supply projects were being implemented by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to supply 5,000 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water to 8 crore people.

Dog and cattle menace:

Explaining the measures taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation to curb dog menace, Nehru said the three animal birth control centres in the city would be revamped and two new centres would be established in Chennai. "As per the central government rules, street dogs should be left in the same place from where they were caught after completing birth control procedure. If any local body staff violates this, actions should be taken," he said.

A penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on owners of the cattle caught roaming on the streets. "For the second offence, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and for the third offence, the animal will be impounded and auctioned," he explained.