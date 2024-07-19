Chennai Corporation floats tender to reconstruct damaged roads, build new ones

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated a tender to reconstruct damaged roads in the city as well as build new ones, wherever necessary, at an estimated cost of Rs 282 crore.

2,118 roads across 15 zones will be part of this project. They include both damaged roads that need fixing as well as entirely new roads.

The budget for the works will be allocated under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund, according to Daily Thanthi TV reports.

The tender process will begin on August 7, and once orders are issued, construction will begin in each area.