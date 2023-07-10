Chennai City Police Constable kills self in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old police constable attached to the City Police's mounted branch (horse-back patrol team) died by suicide at his room in Ayanavaram on Monday morning, allegedly over domestic troubles. Police sources said that the constable got married only three months ago.

The deceased policeman was identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district. His wife, Priya is also a constable and is attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) unit in Tirunelveli.

On Monday, he reported to work at 5 am. Around 10 am, he sought permission from his senior stating that he is feeling unwell and left to his room, which he shared with another police constable.

Around noon, when his roommate returned, he found Arun Kumar hanging. He alerted his colleagues and senior officials and rescued the constable and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Ayanavaram Police registered a case and moved the constable's body to a government hospital for post mortem. Police sources said that a suicide note was recovered in which the deceased policeman had detailed troubles in the family.

According to a police official, Arun Kumar had attempted suicide unsuccessfully twice previously in the last two months and he was counseled too.