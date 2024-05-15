Chennai Central to Airport Metro Rail service cancelled for a day, says CMRL; blames tech glitch for disruption

CHENNAI: Direct service between Central and Airport Metro stations was cancelled for a day on Wednesday due to a technical glitch on the Blue Line, said the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

,and added that it was working to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"Technical glitch on the Blue Line is causing service disruption between Meenambakkam and Airport Metro Stations. Direct Metro Trains between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport is cancelled for the day.

"Metro Trains will run as per weekday schedule. Both Green and Blue Line are functioning normally," it said.