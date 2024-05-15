Chennai Central-Airport Metro Rail service resumes after glitch gets fixed

CHENNAI: Direct train service between Chennai Central and Airport Metro stations was resumed after a technical issue that arose earlier today was fixed.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday morning said that there was a technical glitch on the Blue Line and that it was working to rectify it at the soonest, to avoid inconveniencing commuters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chennai Metro Rail said, “Technical glitch on the Blue Line is causing service disruption between Meenambakkam and Airport Metro Stations. Direct Metro Trains between Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro and Airport is cancelled for the day."

Passengers had been advised to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station in light of the issue. “Passengers traveling to Airport via Green Line to interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station. Metro Trains will run as per weekday schedule. Both Green and Blue Line is functioning normally," it further said.

“Metro Trains services in the Blue Line (Wimco Nagar Depot to Airport) and Green Line (Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro to St.Thomas Mount )are functioning normally as per weekday schedule," Chennai metro added. (With bureau inputs)