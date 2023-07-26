Chennai bizman loses Rs 3.61 cr to cryptocurrency fraud; Three from WB held

CHENNAI: Cybercrime wing of the City police busted a crypto-currency fraud and arrested three persons from West Bengal including a 48-year-old woman for allegedly cheating a Chennai businessman of Rs.3.61 Crores. Police said that the accused have lured several people to invest in cryptocurrency schemes and defrauded them.

The complainant, a resident of Chennai's Park Town told the police that he was approached by the accused who persuaded him to to invest in cryptocurrency.

The businessman had transferred an amount of Rs 3.61 crores in installments to various bank accounts they provided, but he received no returns for his investment after which he approached the City police.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Central Crime Branch registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

After availing the Call Detail Records (CDRs) and IP log details of the linked bank accounts' email IDs, the cops scrutinised the CCTV footage from ATM kiosks through which the suspects drew the cash.

Last week, Police arrested Rupa Shaw, 48, of Baranagar, Cossipore, in Kolkata, Ramesh Soni, 32, and Vijay Soni, 38, both hailing from Rishara in Hoogly, West Bengal.

The accused were produced before the Serampur and Barrackpur courts in West Bengal on July 22 and after obtaining a transit warrant, they were brought to Chennai and produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.