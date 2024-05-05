Chennai Beach to Egmore MRTS line will be completed by July: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: MRTS commuters have to wait for another two months for travel via the Chennai Beach to Velachery line, which has been truncated at Chintadripet, as the fourth line project will only be completed by July.

The fourth line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore MRTS stations is a Rs 279 crore project covering a distance of 4.3 km.

A senior official attached to the Southern Railway said, "Work is in progress for the fourth line project and it will be completed by July. Due to various issues like land acquisition, and prolonged monsoon, the work got delayed. It will be completed soon".

Train services in the line between Chennai Beach and Velachery were suspended at Chintadripet MRTS station in August 2023 for the construction of the fourth line project.

Earlier, it was said that the works could be completed by March which got delayed. Then it was informed that it would be completed by June but it has now been extended to July.

Commuters have requested the Southern Railway to complete the works as soon as possible and make the line accessible. "The fourth line project is a positive initiative from the part of railways to reduce congestion but it should be completed as soon as possible to it easy for commuters", said P Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.