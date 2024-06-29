Chennai based software professional arrested by MGR Nagar police for peddling ganja

A software professional with a leading MNC (multi-national company) was arrested by the MGR Nagar police on Friday for allegedly supplying ganja to other techies.

The arrested person was identified as P Karunakaran (25), a resident of CBI quarters in K K Nagar. He was employed with a famous software firm in Navalur, police said.

Four of his associates including a drone camera technician were arrested by the police three months ago while the techie managed to evade arrest then.

Police received a tip-off about Karunakaran's movement near Nesapakkam and apprehended him. He switched off his phone and went absconding after his associates were arrested with 12 kg ganja in March this year, police said.

On March 13, MGR Nagar police had arrested S Ravindran (29), a drone camera technician, R Rakesh (23), R Yugendran (24) and G Balabharathi (23), another techie.

Police sources said that Karunakaran bought the ganja from the main accused Ravindran and used to supply to software professionals in companies on OMR. The accused's mother works as an office assistant at a CBI office, police said.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.