Chennai-based chef starts global community for food, culture enthusiasts

Payal Rajankar, a Chennai-based chef and founder of The Gourmet Gig, has come up with her new venture, Dear Food. “The idea of Dear Food struck me in June 2021. I wanted to create something that should help people across the globe. Everyone has their daily tryst with food, and I wanted to add depth and beauty to their relationship with food. My aim is to empower people to cook and eat mindfully while enjoying a dynamic journey with food,” says Chef Payal Rajankar, founder of Dear Food. Dear Food is the world’s first plant-based food and culture learning platform. When asked about the plant-based feature, “All the courses and recipes that will be shared in the platform are plant-based. So, we will be giving out alternative recipes that are good substitutes for meat,” she explains. Dear Food is a learning platform for subjects like food and culture. Also, they will be building a thriving community of food enthusiasts, professionals, experts, and mentors, with exclusive access to like-minded people around the world. The Mission of Dear Food is to empower people, to live mindfully, through experiential education on food cultures.

“Today, one has easy access to recipes, however, there is so much more to a dish than just a recipe. There are stories surrounding the ingredients, culture, history, and evolution of the food in that location. I want to share that joy with everyone,” says an excited Payal. This platform is for everyone who enjoys eating, likes traveling, and loves the idea of cooking. The founder adds that the platform is for professionals in the food and beverage industry as well, and also for students and fresh graduates of culinary arts and hotel management who would prefer to get an edge in the workforce. Chef Payal explains to us the huge idea that went behind the design of the logo. “The concentric circles represent the stoic philosophy of Oikeiosis- the innermost circle constitutes the self, and the surrounding circles stand for communities and humanity as a whole. The symbol is a combination of several elements and meanings. The tiny leaf represents that Dear Food is a plant-based company. With this logo, we hope to convey the message of mindfulness and connection in our lives,” says the chef.

The learning platform offers courses in various levels including basic, intermediate, and advanced. Talking about their first course, Payal says, “It is called The Art of Insta-worthy Beverages and is perfect for beverage enthusiasts, who really enjoy making their drinks look great. It is also great for party hosts and even content creators, who want to up their Instagram game.” Chef Payal is also planning to come with various interesting things such as food tourism, creative learning centers, and experiential food events.