Chennai artists’ collective raises funds for Rafah

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the powerful blend of art and activism converged in Chennai, where the "All Ears for Rafah" fundraiser rekindled public awareness and empathy for the ongoing struggles in Gaza. The event is a precursor to the in-depth seminars scheduled for next month.

Arunesh (26), a research scholar specialising in Alternative Justice and Media Critical Discourse Analysis and Faazila Jabeen (21), an independent researcher focusing on the Palestinian genocide and the Western media’s portrayal of the issue, along with the Chennai Artists' Collective leverage their diverse knowledge to highlight social injustices and inspire change.

The event, which took place at Kodambakkam and Royapettah, featured Paul and Offscale's Select Classics Live, 'The Big Bang' a counter-cultural music show and People’s Theatre's 'Iyal Isai Nadagam'. So far the fundraiser has collected Rs 7,000 just by selling tickets.

Last year, the plight of Palestinians captured global attention with widespread protests and debates. However, as time passed, the media spotlight shifted to other spectacles, such as the Met Gala, causing public discourse around the issue to dwindle, said the duo. Arunesh and Faazila aim to counter this decline by creating more awareness. “This event is not just about raising funds; it’s about reigniting the collective consciousness and ensuring the Palestinian struggle remains a topic of daily conversation,” say the organisers.

Faazila laments, "We wanted to conduct the event in an open space to reach the general public, but it was really difficult to find such a space."

Idam's Artistic Director, Vetri MV, who believes in the transformative power of art, provided the venue. He says, “We aim to even support events that are denied space to host, so others don't face the struggles our theatre troupe did when starting out.”

The fundraiser showcased a diverse range of performances designed to educate and inspire. The opening act with renditions by Arunesh and singer Paul Enoch (21) kickstarted the event with songs from Bob Dylan to Kaber Vasuki, followed by a repercussion performance by Robin and Dharma of ‘The Big Bang Band’.

The duo synchronised beats with the crowd making them all feel like a unit.

The event culminated with People Theatre's 'Iyal Isai Nadagam', which offered a compelling narrative through traditional beats of parai and songs. Vasanth with his team, Percussion Karthick and Madhan, narrated his journey into activism, which inspired the attendees to be more socially responsible.

An attendee, Elakkia (26), as a testimony to the objective of the event, says, “I didn't expect a fundraiser event for Palestine would happen in Chennai. It's refreshing and is like a new avenue to learn, support, contribute and talk about it as a community.”

For more details on how to support or attend the event, follow @chennai_artists_collective on Instagram