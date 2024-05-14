Chennai artist gets a taste of coffee painting, to hold workshop in city

CHENNAI: Creating an artwork using acrylic, watercolours, oil and spray is usual. Have you ever heard of coffee painting?



This innovative technique of painting is centuries old and is believed to have originated in Europe.

In Western countries, people used coffee paintings to give a vintage look to their artworks.

This unique type of painting is familiar to Chennai, however, still needs more awareness among people.

Artist Shri Gaayathri is all set to conduct a coffee painting workshop. “I learned about coffee painting when I was casually scrolling Instagram. Using just coffee powder and water to give different layers of gradients fascinated me to explore this more. So, I completed a course in coffee painting,” says the Chennai-based artist.

Artist Shri Gaayathri

After a long pause, Gaayathri’s artistic journey resumed during the Covid lockdown and she started practising different types of art apart from painting. She has conducted various workshops on lippan art, mandala and many more.



In this coffee painting workshop, which is open to all age groups, people will learn about the do’s and don’ts in coffee painting, understand the basics and also create a beautiful landscape using different gradients. Certificates will also be provided for the participants.

The coffee painting workshop is happening on May 18 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Board Room, Mylapore.