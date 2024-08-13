Check out vegetable rates on August 13 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: According to traders at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market, the price of onion increased to Rs 45 per kg today and it was priced at Rs 38 on August 9.

The rates of other essential vegetables continue to be stable.

The price of drumsticks had risen to Rs 190 per kg in July but has since seen a sharp fall. The vegetable is being sold at the market for Rs 30 per kg from August 7 and remains the same today.

At the beginning of August, the price of garlic was Rs 250 per kg but on August 7, it increased by Rs 30 to Rs 280. However, the price remains the same on August 13.