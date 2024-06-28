Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 28

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai are largely stable on Friday after a series of recent fluctuations.

On June 19, a kilogram of onion was sold for 50 rupees and the price started to decrease gradually. Yesterday, the price of onion was sold at Rs 32 per kg, today it has gone up by eight rupees to Rs 40 per kg.

Drumstick was sold at 190 rupees per kg on June 20; it fell to Rs 120 per kg on June 25, and further went down to Rs 100 yesterday and it remains the same today.

Similarly, the price of lemon too was witnessing fluctuations throughout the month.

In early June, 1 kg of lemon was sold for Rs 140. It later dropped to Rs 130 per kg and then to Rs 100 on June 17. The dip in prices continued until June 23 when it was sold at 80 rupees per kg. On Monday, there was a sudden spike with the price of 1 kg of lemon going up to 130 rupees, however, it reduced again and was sold at Rs 120 per kg on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, lemon price dropped to Rs 100 per kg and is sold at the same rate today.

On the other hand, the price of beans has also been recording ups and downs lately.

From being valued at Rs 170 per kg on June 21, it dropped to Rs 120 a day later, and further fell to Rs 70 on June 23.

However, on Monday, the rate of beans suddenly spiked to Rs 120 per kg. Yesterday, beans were sold at Rs 100 per kg, marking yet another price drop. It is still being sold at the same rate today.

Yam is being sold in full volatility this month. It is sold for Rs 60 to 70 per kg. Yam, which was sold at Rs 70 per kg on Thursday, is now being sold at Rs 60, down ten rupees.

A kg of garlic has been selling at Rs 350 since the beginning of June. On June 14, it was sold at Rs 320 per kg, down by Rs 30. After that, on June 20th, the price of garlic decreased by 20 rupees per kg and started selling at 300 rupees per kg. Since then till today, the garlic is being sold without any change.















