Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 27

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai were largely stable today after a series of recent fluctuations.

Drumstick was sold at 190 rupees per kg on June 20; it fell to Rs 120 per kg on June 25, and further went down to Rs 100 yesterday and it remains the same today.

Similarly, the price of lemon too was witnessing fluctuations throughout the month. In early June, 1 kg of lemon was sold for Rs 140. It later dropped to Rs 130 per kg and then to Rs 100 on June 17. The dip in prices continued until June 23 when it was sold at 80 rupees per kg.

On Monday, there was a sudden spike with the price of 1 kg of lemon going up to 130 rupees, however, it reduced again and was sold at Rs 120 per kg on Tuesday.

Yesterday, lemon price dropped to Rs 100 per kg and is sold at the same rate today.

On the other hand, the rate of beans has also been recording ups and downs lately.

From being valued at Rs 170 per kg on June 21, it dropped to Rs 120 a day later, and further fell to Rs 70 on June 23.

However, on Monday, the rate of beans suddenly spiked to Rs 120 per kg. Yesterday, beans were sold at Rs 100 per kg, marking yet another price drop. It is still being sold at the same rate today.















