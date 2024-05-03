Check out prices of vegetables today at Chennai's Koyambedu market

the ongoing heat wave continues to affect vegetable production in the state, slight variation in their prices have been observed at the Koyambedu market over the past few weeks.

Since May, most of the vegetables are being at sold at Rs 20 to Rs 60 per kg. Household essentials like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes were sold at Rs 14 to Rs 20 per kg today while cucumbers, cabbages, and plantain stems were sold at Rs 6 to Rs 15. Today, there has been a drop in the price of beetroot by Rs 5 to Rs 10.



The price of beans too has seen a decline when compared to May 3, last year when it was at Rs 190 per kg. Today, the price of beans has declined to Rs 160 to Rs 140.

VEGETABLE PRICES AT KOYAMBEDU MARKET (MAY 3, 2024):























