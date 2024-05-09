Check out prices of vegetables on May 9 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu wholesale market continues to witness fluctuations in vegetable prices, due to a persistent supply shortage caused by prolonged dry weather and scorching summer heat.

Vegetables like cucumber, green chilli, garlic experienced increase and being sold at Rs 40 and Rs 90 and Rs 280 respectively. On May 8, its was Rs 35, Rs 60 and Rs 180.

Meanwhile, the price of ginger has been fluctuating. After being sold at Rs 130 on May 8, its price decreased to Rs 120 today.

Notably, the prices of staple vegetables like onion, tomato, potatoes, drumstick remains the same as May 8 (onion: Rs 30; tomato: Rs 20; potato: Rs 35; drumstick: Rs 25)

