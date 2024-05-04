Check out prices of vegetables on May 4 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables gradually starts to rise with the commencement of Agni Natchathiram. Vegetables such as raw mango, beetroot, cauliflower, potatoes, peas, and yam remain almost the same as May 3.

However, the cost of several vegetables, such as beans, cucumber, onion, tomato, coconut, lemon, drumsticks have increased by Rs 10.

Today, a kilogram of tomatoes costs Rs25 and Carrots are similarly priced between Rs 65 and Rs70.

Yesterday, Bitter gourd was sold for Rs25 - Rs30; today it is being sold for around Rs30 - Rs40.