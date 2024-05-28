Check out prices of vegetables on May 28 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai are largely stable today.



According to the traders, the price of green chillies and lemon has decreased by Rs. 70 and Rs. 110 compared to yesterday's price Rs. 75 and Rs. 120.

The price of garlic, ginger, coconut remained unchanged in Koyambedu market.

However, the prices of other essentials like onions and potatoes continue to remain more or less the same as the last two weeks.















