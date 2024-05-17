Check out prices of vegetables on May 17 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai were largely stable today.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic which was being sold for Rs 300 earlier in the month increased by Rs 50 on May 14, and is since being sold at Rs 350 per kg.

On May 14, the price of green chilies rose to Rs.100 per kg from its earlier rate of Rs. 70. On May 15 and 16, the rate decreased by Rs 5 each day. It is now selling for Rs 90 per kg.

Notably, the prices of essentials like onion (Rs 30/per kg), tomato (Rs 22/per kg), potato (Rs 35/per kg), and coconut (Rs 32/per kg) have more or less remained the same this whole week.