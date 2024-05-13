Check out prices of vegetables on May 13 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu wholesale market continues to witness fluctuations in vegetable prices, due to a persistent supply shortage caused by prolonged dry weather and scorching summer heat.

However, the prices of essentials like onion, potato and coconut continue to remain the same today.

The prices of bitter gourd, carrot, cucumber, brinjal, potato, ladies finger, and beans remained unchanged. Beetroot was offered at a higher price over the first week of May and dropped to Rs 40 - Rs 50 in recent days and has remained the same until now.

Beans price has been increased by Rs. 20, yesterday it was Rs. 180 and today it's being sold for Rs. 200.

Today, a kilogram of onion costs Rs 30, and price for a kilogram of tomato has increased from Rs 22 to Rs 23. Coriander, mint, and spinach leaves can be purchased approximately between Rs 3 and Rs 8.

