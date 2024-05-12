Check out prices of vegetables on May 12 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The persistent heatwave alongside rain showers in some parts of the state continue to impact vegetable production and its prices at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in the city.

The price of drumstick witnessed a sudden surge today, with its price being Rs 45, compared to its price on May 11 (Rs 25).

The price of staple vegetables like onion, potato, and Ooty carrot today remains the same as on May 11. Onion is being sold at Rs 30, potato at Rs 35, and Ooty carrot at Rs 65.

Meanwhile, Tomato price has dropped by Rs 3 and is priced at Rs 22 today. On May 11, it was Rs 25.

Here is the list of vegetable prices for May 12: