Check out prices of vegetables on May 10 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu wholesale market continues to witness fluctuations in vegetable prices, due to a persistent supply shortage caused by prolonged dry weather and scorching summer heat.

However, the prices of essentials like onion, tomato, potato and coconut continue to remain the same today. Onion is being sold at Rs 30, while tomato is at Rs 20, potato at Rs 35, and coconut at Rs 34 since May 6.

Notably, coriander's price has come down to Rs 3 today; it was being sold at Rs 6 or 7 since May 6.

Meanwhile, the price of green chillies which was Rs 60 on May 8 has increased to Rs 90 today.

Here is the list of vegetable prices for May 9:















