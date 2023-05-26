Check if liquor is sold after 11 pm in clubs, hotels: HC to govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Liquor Prohibition and Excise department to submit a report within two weeks on whether the clubs and hotels are following the liquor license conditions.

Tamil Nadu liquor licensing rules allow clubs and hotels to sell liquor only between 11 am to 11 pm.

In a PIL in the high court, Chennai-based lawyer Suresh Babu said the liquor is being served in many clubs and hotels beyond the permitted hours violating the conditions and the liquor is being served in the clubs to non-members as well.

Further, the petition said no action has been taken against his complaints that stated that liquor was served in hotels until 3 am. The petitioner demanded that surprise inspections should be conducted in these licensed clubs.

Meanwhile, the government counsel said the district collectors have been instructed to examine whether the clubs and hotels are operating as per the license conditions.