Changes in pattern of train services on May 12 announced; check details here 

CHENNAI: Southern Railways announced that maintenance work are being taken place at Chengalpattu railway station.

Accordingly, the suburban trains departing at 11:10 am to 12:20 pm from Chengalpattu to Beach will start from Singaperumal Koil on Sunday instead of Chengalpattu.

The suburban trains going to Chengalpattu from Chennai Beach at 9.25 am and 10 am will stop at Singaperumal Koil.