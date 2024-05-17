Changes in EMU trains between Chennai Beach-Tambaram, Attippattu-Ennore stations

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains being operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram stations will be temporarily cancelled owing to engineering works permitted in the Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section at Chennai Park Railway station from 11.20 PM on May 18 to 5 AM on May 19 and 11.20 PM on May 19 to 5 AM on May 20 (05 hours, 40 minutes), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 9.30 PM, 11.30 PM, 11.59 PM on May 18, and 4.15 AM, 11.20 PM, 11.40 PM, and 11.59 PM on May 19 would be fully cancelled.

Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10.40 PM, 11.20 PM, 11.40 PM on May 18 and 10.40 PM, 11.15 PM, and 11.35 PM on May 19 would be fully cancelled, the release added.

Additionally, there is a change in the pattern of EMU train services being operated from Moore Market Complex (MMC) to Gummidipundi and Sullurpeta, due to engineering works permitted in the Chennai Central - Gudur section between Attippattu Pudu Nagar and Ennore Railway stations from 9.35 AM to 12:35 PM between May 18 to 21 (3 hours.)

Gummidipundi – MMC EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 9.55 AM and 11.30 AM will be dealt in a fast line between Attippattu and Ennore, skipping stoppage at Ennore from May 18 to 21.

Sullurupeta – MMC EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 10 AM will be dealt with in a fast line between Attippattu and Ennore, skipping stoppage at Ennore from May 18 to 21.

Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 10:55 AM will be dealt in a fast line between Attippattu and Ennore, skipping stoppage at Ennore from May 18 to 21.