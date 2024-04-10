Celebrating the timeless art of embroidery

CHENNAI: Threads of Time showcases the legacy of exquisite embroidery, blending French and Indian craftsmanship with Lesage Interiors and Vastrakala embroidery. The retrospective exhibition is currently taking place at Alliance Française of Madras.



"Alliance Française of Madras highlights France and India's artistic and cultural connections. Through the stunning embroidery exhibition by Vastrakala, we celebrate craftsmanship and design, known as 'Metiers d’art', beautifully exemplified by Jean-Francois Lesage, Malavika, and their team of embroiderers," Dr Patricia Théry Hart, Director of Alliance Française of Madras, tells DT Next.

Vastrakala, founded by Jean-Francois Lesage with his associates Patrick Savouret, Malavika Shivakumar, and Sandeep Rao, employs nearly 200 local craftsmen and women.

Light and Gold

One of the displayed embroidery pieces titled 'Light and Gold', created in 2012, represents the 'Forest of Bamboos'. It's hand-embroidered using gold zari, creating the illusion of various shades of metallic gold through different techniques. Another artwork, 'The Embroiderer', crafted in 1996, serves as a heartfelt tribute by the renowned artist and founder of the Association La Source, Gerard Garouste, to Vastrakala. It's hand-embroidered on Gerard's model using metallic gold threads, softwire, coloured crystal beads, and cotton threads. The exhibit is on view till April 15 at Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

