Celebrating Kafka's legacy through art and technology

CHENNAI: Franz Kafka, the enigmatic German author and a pivotal figure in literary modernism, profoundly impacted world literature. Many of his works, published posthumously by his friend Max Brod, gained international acclaim. To commemorate the centenary of his death, the Goethe-Institut has organised a series of events. The Kafka celebrations at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan in Chennai begin on July 2.



An illustrated poster exhibition titled "Komplett Kafka," based on the book by Nicolas Mahler and inspired by Kafka's biography and key works, will be held. This exhibition offers a visual journey through Kafka’s life and literary contributions, highlighting the depth and complexity of his work.

Another event organised is a unique VR experience called "VRwandlung." This immersive virtual reality adaptation of "The Metamorphosis" brings Franz Kafka's classic tale to life innovatively. Instead of just reading about Gregor Samsa's transformation, "VRwandlung" places you, the protagonist, in the heart of the story. You wake up as a giant insect in a room meticulously recreated to match the original setting, allowing you to experience Kafka's surreal world firsthand.

Both the poster exhibition and the VR experience are open to everyone aged 13 and above, from July 2 to 6, 10 am to 5 pm at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. During these five days, each evening will feature an array of events catering to children, literary aficionados, and culinary enthusiasts