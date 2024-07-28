Celebrate Aadi with these recipes

Kummayam

Ingredients

For Kummayam flour:

1 1/4 cups whole urad dal (250 gms)

1 1/2 tablespoons raw rice (25 gms)

1 1/2 tablespoons split yellow moong dal (25 gms)

Kummayam

For Kummayam:



1 heaped cup kummayam flour

1/2 cup jaggery

1/2 cup palm jaggery

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons ghee

Instructions

Crush 1/2 cup jaggery and 1/2 cup palm jaggery (if in block form) and add to a saucepan.

Add 2 cups water and cook until jaggery is fully dissolved. No need to check for syrup consistency; switch it off once the jaggery melts.

Strain the syrup to remove impurities and let it cool completely.

Dry roast 1 1/4 cups urad dal over low to medium heat until slightly golden. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

Dry roast 1 1/2 tablespoons raw rice until it puffs up. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

Dry roast 1 1/2 tablespoons moong dal until golden. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

Once cooled, grind all roasted ingredients to a fine powder in a clean mixer jar. Sieve the powder and discard any coarse parts.

Measure 1 heaped cup of kummayam flour and store the rest in a clean container.

Heat a teaspoon of ghee in a kadai, add the measured flour, and roast until aromatic. Let it cool completely.

Combine the roasted flour with the cooled syrup. Mix off the stove until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add a little water as needed.

Transfer the batter to a thick-bottomed kadai and cook on low flame, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Add ghee in intervals (half of the ghee now and reserve the other half for later). Continue stirring until the mixture thickens and forms a ball, and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

To test, dip your fingers in water and touch the mixture; it should not stick. You can add the remaining ghee at this stage or mix it in while serving.

Aadi Koozh

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour

1/4 cup raw rice

2 cups water (plus extra as needed)

1 cup curd

2 tablespoons small onions (finely chopped)

2 teaspoons curry leaves (finely chopped)

1 green chilli (crushed)

Salt to taste

Instructions

Measure 1/4 cup raw rice and grind it to a slightly coarse mixture.

Boil 2 cups water in a saucepan, add the ground raw rice, and cook until the rice turns soft and reaches a porridge-like consistency. Let it simmer.

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup ragi flour with 4 cups water. Whisk well to remove any lumps. This mixture can be left to ferment overnight if desired.

Add the ragi mixture to the cooking rice and add salt. Cook on low flame, stirring continuously to avoid lumps, until the mixture thickens and the raw taste of the ragi flour disappears. It should become shiny and thick, with visible pieces of cooked rice. Switch off the heat.

In a bowl, mix 1 cup thick curd with 1 1/2 cups water. Whisk well and set aside.

Transfer the cooked ragi porridge to a mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped small onions, 2 teaspoons finely chopped curry leaves, and 1 crushed green chilli.

Add the whisked curd to the bowl. Adjust the consistency with additional water if needed, around 1/2 cup or as desired.

Mix well using a whisk until everything is combined. Aadi Koozh is ready to serve - enjoy it warm or chilled.

===========================================

Aadi Koozh

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour

1/4 cup raw rice

2 cups water (plus extra as needed)

1 cup curd

2 tablespoons small onions (finely chopped)

2 teaspoons curry leaves (finely chopped)

1 green chilli (crushed)

Salt to taste

Instructions

Measure 1/4 cup raw rice and grind it to a slightly coarse mixture.

Boil 2 cups water in a saucepan, add the ground raw rice, and cook until the rice turns soft and reaches a porridge-like consistency. Let it simmer.

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup ragi flour with 4 cups water. Whisk well to remove any lumps. This mixture can be left to ferment overnight if desired.

Add the ragi mixture to the cooking rice and add salt. Cook on low flame, stirring continuously to avoid lumps, until the mixture thickens and the raw taste of the ragi flour disappears. It should become shiny and thick, with visible pieces of cooked rice. Switch off the heat.

In a bowl, mix 1 cup thick curd with 1 1/2 cups water. Whisk well and set aside.

Transfer the cooked ragi porridge to a mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped small onions, 2 teaspoons finely chopped curry leaves, and 1 crushed green chilli.

Add the whisked curd to the bowl. Adjust the consistency with additional water if needed, around 1/2 cup or as desired.

Mix well using a whisk until everything is combined. Aadi Koozh is ready to serve - enjoy it warm or chilled.

Aadi Paal

Ingredients

2 teaspoons ghee

5 cashews

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A small piece of edible camphor (optional)

For coconut milk:

1 1/2 cups grated coconut

Water (as needed)

For jaggery syrup:

1/3 cup jaggery

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Blend 1 1/2 cups grated coconut with 1 cup water in a mixer jar for about a minute.

Strain the mixture through a fine-holed strainer or muslin cloth placed over a bowl. Press with a spoon or spatula to extract the first coconut milk, which will be thick. Continue pressing until no more milk is extracted, and the mixture is dry.

Return the remaining coconut mixture to the mixer. Add 1 1/2 cups water and blend for a few seconds.

Strain again to extract the second, thinner coconut milk. Measure out 3/4 cup thick coconut milk and 1/4 cup thin coconut milk, and set aside.

In a pan, add 1/3 cup jaggery and 1/4 cup water. Simmer until the jaggery completely dissolves.

Strain the syrup to remove any impurities, discarding the remains. Set the syrup aside.

In a pan, add the jaggery syrup and bring to a boil for 2 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Add 1/4 cup thin coconut milk and mix well. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Switch off the heat and stir in 3/4 cup thick coconut milk.

Add 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder and a pinch of edible camphor (if using). Mix well.

Heat 2 teaspoons ghee in a small pan. Add 5 broken cashews and fry until golden. Switch off the heat

You can serve Aadi Paal as is, or mix in the ghee-fried cashews.