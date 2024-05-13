CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exam results: Chennai once again gets third highest pass rate in country

CHENNAI: Chennai has recorded the third highest pass percentage in the country, according to the CBSE Class 10 and Class board examination results, retaining the same spot as last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results today.

Chennai recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.60 in the Class 10 board exam while the overall pass percentage in the Class 12 board exam was at 87.98 percent.

Performances in the Class 10 boards saw a marginal increase of 0.48 percent, compared to the 2023 academic year.

In the Class 12 boards, too, there was a marginal increase of 0.65 percent, compared to the previous academic year.

Chennai stood at the third spot nationally, in both classes.

In the Class 10 board exams, Trivandrum scored 99.75 percent, followed by Vijayawada at 99.60 percent, and Chennai with 99.30 percent,

In the Class 12 board exams, Chennai positioned itself in the third spot, with 98.47 percent. Trivandrum got 99.91 percent while Vijayawada got 99.04 percent.

Further, girls in Class 10 outshone the boys by recording a pass percentage of 94.75 percent while boys scored 92.71 percent.

Meanwhile, the performance of transgender students has improved from last year. From 90 pass percent in 2023, it rose to 91.30 percent this year.

In the category of institution-wise performance, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) secured the highest pass percent of 99.09 while the CBSE government schools secured 86.72 percent.

Similarly, in Class 12, girls surpassed the boys with their performance by recording 91.52 percent while boys secured 85.12 percent.

In the case of transgender candidates, the pass percentage has come down this year to 50 percent while the pass percent in the 2023 academic year was at 60 percent.

In institution-wise performance, the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) has scored the highest pass percentage of 99.23 percent. The second place was secured by JNV schools with 98.90 percent and KV scored third place with 98.81 percent.

However, a CBSE school principal said the pass percentage in the city has wavered this year.

"However, the teachers' dedication and students' hard work has paid off in sustaining the third position," she observed.

She added, "Compared to other regions in the south, Tamil Nadu has a higher number of schools and students, by which, we have shown a better performance. And, will continue to improve the same."

The CBSE exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2.

Students can access their results here:

www.cbse.gov.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in; www.results.digilocker.gov.in

www.umang.gov.in.

Students can view their result documents through the Digilocker app, while the printed marksheets will be available at their schools.

The supplementary exams for students who failed will be conducted from July 15.